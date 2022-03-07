John “Big John” Henry Haines, 67, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was received into Heaven by his Lord and Savior on Feb. 18, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born March 21, 1954, at Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg, he was the oldest of seven children to Carl Haines Sr. and the late Ruth (Klinger) Haines.
He attended his school years in upstate New York while the family worked on several farms. Shortly after high school the family moved to Central Pennsylvania where he lived the remainder of his life.
He worked for Fromm Security, Milton, Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, Bucknell University, Rohrer Bus Service, Lewisburg, many handyman projects with family and facilitated AA and Celebrate Recovery meetings throughout the Valley.
John especially enjoyed time with family and friends. A cup of coffee and a chat were his specialty. There was never a stranger to John. He did his best to make everyone feel welcome wherever he was. Some favorite past times of his younger days were hunting, gardening, and model train layouts. His more recent favorite activities were putting puzzles together, playing Santa Claus during the Christmas season, being a jokester, and praying for others. He was a member of Grace Covenant Church, Middleburg, for nearly 20 years where he volunteered in many areas.
Surviving are his three children, Mandy (Roger) Mayanja, Roxane (Benjamin) Jones, and Shawn Haines; three grandchildren, Alexander and Benjamin Bontomase and Abbigail Jones; sisters and brothers, Connie Houston (Jerry Butts), Cindy Ettinger, Ed (Tina) Haines, Rick Haines, and Skip Jr. (Michele) Haines, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in Heaven are sister, Theresa (Haines) Bonaparte; brother-in-law, Stan Ettinger; and stepmother, Vivian (Conrad) Haines.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Grace Covenant Church, Middleburg, to receive family and friends.
Arrangements are made by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.