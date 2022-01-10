John Henry Kline, 77, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
John was born June 7, 1944, in Juniata County, a son of the late John Isaac and Arla Marcella (Strawser) Kline. On Nov. 22, 1964, he married the former Janice M. Gill, who survives.
He attended East Juniata High School.
John worked in road construction in Delaware and later at Paulsen Wire Rope Corporation, Apex Homes, 25 years at Zimmer Homes, and retired from HPI, Selinsgrove.
John formerly attended Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove. He was a member of the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, the Selinsgrove American Legion Post No. 25, Selinsgrove Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1173. John was a lifetime member of DH&L Fire Company, Selinsgrove. He was very active during the 70s and 80s as an emergency medical technician, firefighter, and fire police and was honored and proud to assist the community during the Agnes Flood.
John enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a Penn State football and NASCAR fan.
In addition to his wife Janice of 57 years, John is survived by his two children, John H. II (Lissa) Kline of Selinsgrove and Tammy (Larry) Smith of Selinsgrove; five grandchildren, Matthew (Stacey) Brubaker, Michael (Kristi) Brubaker, Justin (Chelsie) Kline, Jessica and Jenna Kline; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Brooklyn, Blaire, and Reid; a sister, Verna Kratzer of Port Trevorton, and nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by two sisters, Esther (Theodore) Spigelmyer and Carrie (William) Willow; and a brother-in-law, Clayton Kratzer.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, and again on Friday, Jan. 14, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove. Officiating will be Rev. Dietmar Plajer.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of John to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.