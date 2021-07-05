John H. Klingler, 74, of Back Mountain Road, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1947, in Lewistown, and is the son of the late John H. Sr. and Carrie (Arnold) Klingler. He was married to Joan (Moyer) Klingler who preceded him in death in 2018.
John was a graduate of West Snyder High School.
The majority of his life he was a farmer but also was a painter in his early years. He started selling his produce at farmers markets and eventually opened Klingler Produce in 1993 with his wife Joan.
He enjoyed hunting, cooking, spending time with family as well as spending time with his crew in the back room at Klingler’s Produce. He enjoyed making people smile and was known to be a jokester. He loved going out of his way to make people laugh even if it was wild and crazy. He was also a founding member of the Green Ridge Hunting Camp and was known as Bear 1 because he was the first member of the camp to shoot a bear.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Zane B. and Rose Dreese and Corey J. Klingler and significant other Lowann Hockenberry; two daughters and one son-in-law, Shannon M. Shambach and significant other Ty Kearns and Amy S. and Michael Snook; six grandchildren, Megan, Derrick, Marcus, Samantha, Sara and Maddox; two great grandchildren, Konner and Aerilyn; one brother, Dallas Klingler; and three sisters, Betty Rager, Faye Snook and Joanne Hall.
He was preceded in death in addition to his parents and his wife by three siblings in infancy and three brothers, Robert, Ken and Donald (Sneeze) Klingler.
Friends and family will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Schuster officiating.
Burial will follow in Black Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Bannerville Fire Co., 7547 Stage Road., McClure, PA 17841.