John H. Notestine Jr., 73, of 825 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, passed away suddenly Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Shikellamy State Park.
He was born in Sunbury on July 11, 1948, the son of the late John H. Notestine Sr. and Marion (Lake) Notestine-Martz.
John was part of the first graduating class of Shikellamy High School in 1966. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Enterprise and later worked as the owner/operator of Notestine Publishing Company.
On April 7, 1972, he married the former Anna M. Bojako in Marion Heights.
He was a supporter of the POW-MIA.
John is survived by his wife, Anna M. Notestine of Kulpmont; daughter, Marion Notestine of Kulpmont; sister, Cindy Furman of Northumberland; niece, Toni Sebeneck and husband Paul; four nephews, Ty Furman, Jamie Furman, Roy Beck and Greg Beck.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his stepfather, Paul Martz; sister, Sandra Lake; and brother-in-law, Terry Furman.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chesnut St., Kulpmont, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Father Andrew Stahmer officiating.
Burial will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Marion Heights.
