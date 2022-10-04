John H. Shultz, 87, of White Hall Road, Bloomsburg, where he shared his life with his loving companion, Elaine Stackhouse, entered into eternal life Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born July 22, 1935, in Sunbury, to the late John J. Shultz and Alma L. Shultz.
John is preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald Shultz, Sheryl Bostian, Jeanette Colligan and Jane Reinard.
He leaves behind three siblings, Doris Rossiter, Elane Stettler and Debbie Spigelmeyer; five children, Sherry Barnhart with husband John of Sunbury, John Shultz with wife Arlene of Paxinos, Alma Bollinger with husband Sam of Northumberland, Jill Williams with husband Al of Sunbury and Jack Shultz and wife Trish of Northumberland; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition, John also enjoyed quality time with Elaine’s daughters, Karen McKinney with husband Andy of Galloway, N.J., and Sherry Aungst with late husband Robert of Bloomsburg.
Throughout John’s life he was employed at Young Door Company retiring after 44 years. He was a lifetime member of the Rescue House Company. He had a passion for playing his guitar and singing country music. Friends knew him as “Johnny No Cash.” He was active in family gatherings, picnics, fish fries, and holiday celebrations. In his quiet time, John enjoyed fishing and hunting.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.