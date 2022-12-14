John Henry “Johnny Boy” Summers, 73, of Millmont, peacefully entered eternal rest at home on Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 17, 1949, in Vivan, West Virginia, to the late John and Della (Faulkner) Summers. In 1969, he married the love of his life, Rose DiPremo.
He served in the United States Navy. He was a marine mechanic, he served during the Vietnam War.
His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. Anyone who knew John knew that he was the most loving spouse, father, and PaPa that a family could ask for. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family. Early in life, John learned the importance of hard work and he instilled that same work ethic in us. He taught us the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. John worked tirelessly to ensure that his family had everything they needed. He faced every challenge in life with admirable strength and courage.
We mourn the loss of John and encourage all who knew him to remember the joy and laughter he brought to this world.
John was predeceased by his parents, and his brothers, Cleveland Summers and Leroy Summers.
He is survived by Rose, his loving wife of 53 years. His children, Traci (Summers) and Kenneth Goss, Tammi Summers, Terri Summers, and Wayne and Deidra Summers; his grandchildren, John Chamberlain, Jennifer Chamberlain, Micky Summers, Michael Summers and Kaitlyn Summers; his great-grandchildren; Indiana Bottiger II, Eliza Bottiger, Avacyn Bottiger, Cain Bottiger, and Killian Bottiger; his siblings, Frances (Summers) Greene, Sarah (Summers) Hale, Ray Summers, Lucille (Summers) Wyatt, Virginia (Summers) Hildebrand, Anna (Summers) Howery, and Jennifer (Summers) Porreca.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the celebration of life service will be held at 11.
