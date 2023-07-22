John Jacob Lesher Sr., 80, of Gratz, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, due to an automobile accident in Mercer County.
Born Aug. 16, 1942, he was the son of Albert and Eva Lesher. John graduated from Upper Dauphin High School, Class of 1961 and was a dairy farmer for 25 years, as well as a contractor. He married Laura Smeltzer in 1963 and would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on Aug. 3.
In later years, he and his wife owned and operated the chicken coop concrete products located in Gratz. John was a member of the F.andA.M. Valley Lodge #797. He enjoyed gardening, always having the house full of plants and flowers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Martha Snyder, Shirley Hendricks, and James Lesher Sr.
Surviving are son John Lesher Jr., wife Suzanne, Elizabethville; son Michael Lesher, wife Marge, Gratz; daughter Sharon Shade, Lykens; daughter LaRay Howell and husband Daniel, Duncannon; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Ben and Josh Lesher, Jer Lettich, Shara Stoltzfus, Ashlyn Graeff, Javin Shade, Paul Strohecker, Brooke Howell, and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Martin (Alicia) Lesher, Michigan, and Paul (Faye) Lesher, Gratz; sister Ruth (Darvin) Bohner, Gratz, as well as nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, from the James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Memorial Gardens, Halifax.
