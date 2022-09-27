John J. “Jack” Oravitz, 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Southwestern Veterans Center in Pittsburgh.
Born in Shamokin on March 19, 1936, he was the son of the late John G. and Dorothy (McAnnaney) Oravitz. He was married to his loving wife Karen (Lee) Oravitz for 40 years until her passing in 2001.
Jack graduated from Coal Township High School in 1955 and then joined the U.S. Army, beginning a career of service to his country on four continents that spanned five different decades. This included time with the CIA, U.S. Army Reserves and active-duty service in Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He worked in Shamokin and Selinsgrove before retiring in 2001.
Jack enjoyed playing pinochle, watching football and spending time with family and friends. He treasured trips with family to the Pacific Northwest, California and Myrtle Beach; four-legged friends Rio, and later Yonko, were his constant companions.
Jack is survived by his two children, John Jr. and wife Kathy, Todd and wife M’Lisa; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Jack’s wishes all services will be private.
Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors.