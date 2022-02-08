John James “Jim” Prowant, of Mifflinburg, formerly of Wellsboro and Florida, entered into rest Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Jan. 30, 1928, in New Columbia, a son of the late William D. and Pearl R. (Shetler) Prowant. On June 23, 1950, he married the former Barbara E. Hause, the love of his life for 66 years, before she preceded him in death Jan. 4, 2017. They were two little kids from New Columbia that fell in love.
Jim was a 1945 graduate of Milton High School.
He served in the Army during World War II, from April 27, 1946, until his honorable discharge Sept. 22, 1947.
Jim was employed as a senior consultant for Pennsylvania Power and Light Company, for more than 20 years.
After retiring, Jim and Barbara spent their winters in Florida for more than 30 years.
He attended the Dreisbach United Church of Christ, Lewisburg.
Surviving are three children, John Prowant Jr. and his wife Judy of Cincinnati, Ohio, Laurie Prowant Derr and her husband Robert of Swengel, and Thomas Prowant and his wife Ruth of Lewisburg; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Prowant Hampton; one grandson, Cole James Prowant; two brothers, William and Richard; and one sister, Zelda.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 7 with the Rev. Nathan Druckenmiller officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date, where he will be laid to rest with his wife, Barbara.
