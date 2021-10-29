John Joseph “Jack” Seksinsky, 83, of Danville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Nazareth Memory Center, Danville.
He was born March 24, 1938, in Lewisburg, the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Dennen) Seksinsky.
Following his high school graduation from Milton High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania where he was a member of the First Ivy League Football Champions of 1959. He also earned his master’s degree in Mathematical Statistics from Bucknell University.
Jack was employed as an electrical engineer at IBM in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., as a front-line manager.
Jack was a great man of faith always putting God first in his life. He enjoyed volunteering at The Good Samaritan Mission in Danville. Jack’s passion was helping people.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 15 years, Peggy Younkin of Danville; one son, Todd Seksinsky of Sparta NJ; two daughters, Andrea Salamy of Williamsburg Va., and Michelle Crist and her husband Bob of York, Pa. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Heather, Sarah, Emily, Kelly, Jack, Sean, Alec and Blaine; two stepchildren, Jan Salwocki and her husband Stan of Milton and Liz Bagby and her husband Larry of Dallas, Texas; two step-grandchildren, Eric Salwocki and his wife Chantelle and Laura Salwocki of Philadelphia, and two step-great-grandchildren, Peyton and Emmett. Also surviving are three brothers, James Seksinsky and his wife Ruth of Watsontown, Stanley Seksinsky and his wife Alicia of Brigantine, NJ, and Michael Seksinsky of Easton, Pa., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Mary Lou Seksinsky in 2000.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family with Father Timothy Marcoe as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the Exchange Cemetery, Exchange.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Center St., Danville PA 17821 or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com