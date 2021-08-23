John Jacob “Jake” Steininger Jr., 77, of Paxtonville, passed away Aug. 19, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 4, 1944, a son of the late John Steininger Sr. and Ardna (Soles) Steininger. Jake was a lifelong native of Paxtonville. He graduated from Middleburg Joint High School in 1962 and enlisted in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was selected for service in the Army Security Agency as a Morse Code interceptor in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1965 and married the love of his life, Alice (Kerstetter) Steininger in 1966. Jake and Alice’s love story lasted 55 years, and grew to include four children and seven grandchildren. He worked for Steininger’s TV and Appliances, the US Postal Service and eventually retired from Celotex Corporation’s Sunbury plant after 27 years.
Music was always an important part of his life, from Pennsylvania State Chorus in high school, to singing in ensemble groups, then church choir later in life. He played fast- and slow-pitch softball and enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed fixing things and was rarely happier than when he had an excuse to break out his tools. He worked briefly as a repairman in his own repair business and often “forgot” to send a bill to a family who struggled to pay. Jake was the epitome of love, loyalty, faith and hard work. He loved his God, his family, his church, and his country. He was a loyal patriot who believed in the highest ideals of our nation and was willing to sacrifice to protect them. He was a loyal father and husband raising four children through good times and challenging times. He always enjoyed the many family gatherings with his children and grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Paxtonville United Methodist Church, serving on the board of trustees and choir and worked tirelessly to further the mission of the congregation. He was also a member of the Paxtonville Area Community Organization.
He accomplished much in his 77 years among us, including appearing on television and winning the Channel 8 Dance Party Twist Contest in high school and although he never made headlines or won prestigious awards, he did earn the love and respect of his family, friends, and community. He also earned the thanks of a grateful nation for his service to our country. According to Jake though, his greatest thrill in life came in 1978 when he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. Every day since, he has given God the glory in all things. He has loved God with all his heart, mind, soul and strength and loved his neighbor as himself.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; son, John Steininger III and his wife Kelly (Barner) of Middleburg; daughter, Robin (Steininger) Rapp and her husband Greg of Coudersport; son, Adam Steininger and his wife Sonya (Schreffler) of Paxtonville; and son, Michael Steininger of Duncansville; and his grandchildren, Laura (Steininger) Kreamer and her husband Drew, Valerie Steininger, Autumn Rapp, Alexandria Rapp, Adam “AJ” Steininger Jr., Alexus Steininger, and Aidan Steininger; and one sister, Kitty (Steininger) Landis and her husband Jim of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Brent and Charles “Buddy” Steininger.
Services will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, at Paxtonville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ryan Krauss officiating. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. with service and reception to follow.
Burial with military honors will be in the Paxtonville Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Jake’s memory to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.