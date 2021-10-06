John L. Sholter, 91, of 8651 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg since 1961, entered into rest at 4:08 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 19, 1930, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late John W. and Miriam (Ruhl) Sholter. On May 1, 1953, in Forest Hill, he married the former Lorene W. Wagner, who survives.
John was a 1949 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed at Jasper Wood Products, and later Masonite, Watsontown, until he retired.
John was a member of the Mifflinburg Church of New Life.
He was a life member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Mifflinburg.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing baseball, working in his yard, and camping with his wife at the Grey Squirrel Campground, Beavertown.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 68 years are many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Carvell.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Mifflinburg Church of New Life, 8700 Buffalo Road, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Church of New Life, c/o Pastor Butch Woolsey, 504 Whippoorwill Lane, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.