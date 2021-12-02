John L. Stacey, 68, of Fultz Road, Beaver Springs, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Ohesson Manor in Lewistown.
He was born Oct. 16, 1953, in Altoona, a son of the late Joseph R. Stacey and Florence (Schnavely) Stacey.
John was a graduate of West Snyder High school.
He was previously employed at the Beavertown Weaving Mill, Thor Industries and numerous other jobs and ended his career as a handyman in which everyone loved him.
John was a member of Three Rivers Church.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Sherry Stacey of Saxton, and Brandon and Hope Stacey of McClure; two stepchildren, Kelly Bobb and Jason McClure; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, siblings, Joseph and Judy Stacey of Mifflinburg, Gary and Connie Stacey of Baltimore, Md., Richard and Linda Stacey of Altoona, Robert Stacey of Beech Creek, Lucinda and Daniel Goss, Emily and Jerry Bishop of McClure and Melissa and Steve Zechman of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by one sister-in-law, Ginney Stacey; and one brother-in-law, Scott Arbogast.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Altoona.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.