John Lewis Willis, 79, of Coal Township, passed away into the arms of His Lord and Savior, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.
He was born June 16, 1942, in New Berlin, to John Jacob and Carmen (Solomon) Willis.
He enlisted in the Army National Guard and was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC.
John married the love of his life and his soul mate, Christina Sassani Miller on July 22, 1994, in Augustaville.
He spent most of his life as a painter and maintenance contractor and always loved what he did. He and Tina also enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions and collecting antiques. John was a man of many talents — he was a story teller, a writer of beautiful poetry and could draw. He was always the life of the party, getting everyone to smile and laugh. John had a heart of gold and was always there with a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved his life, children and all animals. He also enjoyed going to “Bible Studies” at Aunt Honey’s and will be sorely missed. I was truly blessed for God to have loaned him to me for those many years. He brought me happiness, love, support and mutual respect.
John is survived by his loving wife, Christina; and the following children, Heather Hoey and her husband William of Middleburg, John Willis and his wife Shaunna of Middleburg, Angie Denney of Lewisburg, Denise Coates of Millmont, Billy S. Miller and his wife Angela of Coal Township and Amy K. Bordell and her husband Tim of Coal Township. He was the proud grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He cherished every minute he got to spend with them. He is also survived by the following siblings, Nancy and Lynn Jumper, Jim and Starlene Willis, George and Anna Willis, Jay and Linda Willis, Tim Willis, Keith and Theresa Beaver and Deb and Mike Shingara. The following brother- and sisters-in-laws, Victor M. Sassani Sr., Rosemary and Andy Treese, Theresa and Keith Beaver, Lou and Linette Sassani and Bobby and Tina Sassani.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his firstborn son, John Henry, 9; and his daughter, Sherry, 6.
There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Those wishing to attend the Mass of Christian Burial are asked to meet at Our Lady of Hope Church at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
In lieu of flowers the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to make a donation in John’s name to an animal rescue of your choice or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.
Leonard J. Lucas Jr., Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin is assisting the family with the arrangements.