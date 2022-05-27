John M. Long, 53, of Conestoga, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia.
John was born in Lewisburg, the son of McLellan John Long of Watsontown and the late Sonia Long (Smith). On Feb. 25, 1994, he married Michelle Ann Long (Keefer), and they were married for 28 years. He was a graduate of Warrior Run High School, class of 1986, and obtained an associate’s degree for applied science in electronics from Williamsport Area Community College.
John was most recently employed as an area manager at Nordstrom and was previously employed at Fresenius Medical Care and QVC.
He enjoyed barbecuing, listening and singing to music and spending time with his family and friends and especially his late dog, Jaxon. He was also a huge Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions fan.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his son, Jayden Long, and his girlfriend Sabrina Rodriguez, of Conestoga; his daughter, Jonnelle Long of Conestoga; his father, M. John Long and his wife Elaine of Watsontown; and his sister, Valerie Long Huff, of Bremen, Germany; along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sonia Long; and sister, Pamela Hauck.
A memorial service celebrating John’s life will be held at a future date for which an announcement will be published.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in John’s memory to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, marking “Transplant Foundation” on the check, or by visiting donors1.org.
