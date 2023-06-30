John M. Stahr, 83, of Port Trevorton, entered into rest Thursday, June 29, 2023, due to COVID at Evangelical Community Hospital.
John was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a son of the late George N. and Minnie C. (Hornberger) Stahr. He was married to the former Dolores Williamson for 56 years. She preceded him in passing on Jan. 10, 2015.
He attended Meiserville schools and graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1958.
John retired from The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local Union No. 431.
He loved camping and traveled the United States in his RV with his family and was on a bowling league.
John attended Zion’s Church of Kratzerville with Rev. Dan Conklin.
John is survived by his children, Bret (Kayci) Stahr of Arizona, Penny Shuey of Harrisburg, Rodney Stahr of Liverpool, and David (Jennifer) Stahr of Elysburg; six grandchildren, Katie (Justin) Shreckengost, Michael (April) Klinger, Sarah Shuey, Britny Stahr, Andrea Stahr, and Amy (Adam) Reibson; 12 great-grandchildren, Troy, Shelby Jo, Grace, Riley, Lora, John II, Maria, Julia, Caiden, Miguel, Jayden, and Jesse, and his very special companion, Betty Brouse.
He was preceded by his wife, Dolores; one granddaughter, Jessica (Shuey) Meck; two brothers, Hayes Stahr and Norman Stahr, and son-in-law, David Shuey.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of John may be forwarded to Zion’s Church of Kratzerville, 4106 Route 204, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
The family has entrusted the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool, with the arrangements.