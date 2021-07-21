John M. Urban, 75, of Bloomsburg, died Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021, a patient of Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
John was born Tuesday, July 16, 1946, in Hazleton, a son of the late John W. and Mary J. (Rusnock) Urban. Throughout his younger years, John attended and later graduated from the Black Creek Township High School. John continued his education by attending the Bloomsburg State College graduating with a bachelor's degree in education.
Following his education, John enlisted on July 14, 1967, with the United States Navy where he faithfully served his country during the Vietnam War as an Aviation Fire Control Technician. On June 15, 1970, John was honorably discharged from his time of military service obtaining the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class and being awarded the National Defense Service Medal. On March 3, 1978, John married his loving wife, Margaret M. Balas, of Freeland.
For more than 35 years, John was employed as a manager in numerous locations with the Job Service Office within the Department of Labor and Industry for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania until his retirement in 2005. John was a faithful member of the St. Columba Catholic Church, a member of the Bloomsburg American Legion Post 273, a member of Fort McClure Post 804 VFW and a member of PARSE (Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees). John enjoyed spending his time traveling all over the country and his time traveling to different casinos.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Urban and Alexander Urban; and a sister, Josephine M. Crossley.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Margaret M. Urban of Freeland; a sister, Eleanor Broyan of Bloomsburg; numerous nephews and nieces, and his niece who assisted in caring for him, Marie Owens, of Manakin Sabot, Va.
A time of Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 Market and Eighth streets, Bloomsburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at St. Columba Catholic Church, 342 Iron and Third streets, Bloomsburg with Rev. Richard J. Mowery as celebrant.
Graveside committal services will immediately follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, Weston, Pa.
The Allen Funeral Home, Inc., of Bloomsburg, is honored to be serving the Urban family.
Memorial contributions in John's name are suggested to: Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
For friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a Memorial Tribute Page in John's honor and a Sympathy Store are available at www.AllenFuneralHome.com.