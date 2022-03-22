John P. “Jack” Gombert Jr., of Northumberland, died Monday, March 21, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born in Pittsburgh on June 23, 1933, a son of John Peter Gombert Sr. and Sedora (Heflefinger) Gombert. He graduated from South Hills High School in 1951 and attended Carnegie Mellon to study accounting. Jack loved all things native to Pittsburgh — the Steelers, the incline, but most of all, Joan E. (Zorzie) Gombert, his wife of nearly 68 years. They met at a dance and fell in love.
On June 23, 1954, they married and Jack spent the next seven decades raising a family, developing lifelong friendships and building a career in the auto parts industry. A business owner, he owned and operated Economy Auto Parts in Northumberland, Milton and Lock Haven, with the help of his sons, both of whom he was enormously proud.
Jack was known for his sarcastic wit, amusing and enormously exaggerated stories and witty one-liners. For years, he claimed he was so old, he wouldn’t even buy green bananas. He used to joke that he’d never met a beer he didn’t drink. He was a member of the Sunbury Elks, and a social member of the Americus Hose Company, Hummels Wharf Fire Company, and Northumberland No. 1 Fire Co. A longtime resident of Packer Island, Sunbury, his home was conveniently located just steps from the Sunbury Social Club, where he was also a member. He belonged to the American Legion, Post 44, where he and Joan spent many a Friday night dancing the night away. Jack clearly liked to spend time with friends, but there was nothing he enjoyed more than “Grumpy Family Night,” a weekly gathering of family on Wednesday nights at Grumpy’s Mason Jar.
For many years he loved to hate golf and spent many an hour playing badly with good friends at Shade Mountain.
He served in the United States Army and was stationed in France during the Korean War. He and Joan loved to travel even before he retired. After retirement, he enjoyed their annual winter trips to Madeira Beach, Florida, and traveling to Holland, Italy and France to trace his roots.
In addition to his wife Joan, Jack is survived by his son, Ken Gombert (Sarah); his daughter, Diane Wynn (Ron); his son, Tom Gombert; his daughter, Betse Humphrey (Chop); grandchildren, Bryan Gombert (Angie), John Gombert (Julie), Matt Gombert (Susan), Nikki Nelson (Brad), Dylan Wynn (Samantha), Colin Gombert (Brooke), Evan Gombert (Aurora), Kelsey Humphrey (Aaron), and Emma Humphrey; great-grandchildren, Hailey Shaffer (Cody), Gaje and Farrah Gombert, and Graham Nelson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Barbara Ann Gombert; and his cousin/honorary brother, Dave Gaupp.
Services will be held Friday, March 25, at the David Blank Funeral Home, Water Street, Northumberland, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m.