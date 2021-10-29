John "Jack" P. Irwin, 95, of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, due to COVID-19 related pneumonia.
He was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Norristown, a son of the late John R. and Mary (Harris) Irwin. On June 2, 1951, he married the former Margaret Harting, who survives. Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage.
John served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. John enlisted in the U.S. Army on Aug. 28, 1944, serving as a tank gunner during the final months of WWII in Germany. He was honorably discharged as a corporal on July 31, 1946. Upon returning from Europe, he completed his GED and, using the GI bill, went on to graduate from Ursinus College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree. John then went on to earn a Bachelor of Divinity degree from The Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary (now Palmer) in Philadelphia and was ordained a minister. After serving churches in Lena, Ohio and Morrisville, N.Y., John would later go back to school, receiving his Master’s degree and Ph.D in Philosophy from Syracuse University. John was a professor of Philosophy at Lock Haven University for 28 years, from 1964 to 1992.
In 2015, John and Margaret moved from Lock Haven to Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg.
Having a love for reading and writing, John wrote a book titled “Another River, Another Town: A Teenage Tank Gunner Comes of Age in Combat-1945”. The book, a memoir of his time as a tanker at the end of WWII, was published in 2002 by Random House.
John enjoyed gardening and woodworking in his spare time.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, John and Marsha Irwin, of Millbury, Mass., Paul Irwin, of Williamsport, and Mark and Gail Irwin, of Danville; and one granddaughter, Sarah Irwin.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Campbell and Betty Helyer; and one brother, Robert Irwin.
Services will be announced at a later date.
If friends so desire, memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701 or online at www.centralpafoodbank.org.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.