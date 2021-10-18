John Robert Bowersox, 77, formerly of Mifflinburg, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at home surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born May 19, 1944.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eileen Bowersox.
John is survived by his wife, Linda of 52 years; son, Linn Bowersox (Linda); daughters, Christine Jones (Todd) and Paula Nordby; grandchildren, Clayton Neal (Robin), Timothy Neal, Catherine Van Ryn (Nathan), Tanner Jones, Tucker Jones (Alicia), Erin, Elaine, Olivia and Grace Nordby; great-grandchildren, Thea Jones and Houston Van Ryn; brother, Ronald Bowersox; sisters, Janet Smith, Glenda Pontius and Kathleen Virchick; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Midlands Bible Baptist Church, 2407 Chandler Road East, Bellevue, Nebraska, 68005.
To view a live broadcast of the funeral and graveside services, go to the website http://www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com/ and click the links on the Bowersox obituary.
Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Omaha National Cemetery with military honors accorded by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331.
Memorials to honor John’s memory may be made to Midlands Bible Baptist Church and Gospel For Asia or gfa.org