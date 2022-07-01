John R. Holman, 71, of Duncannon, entered eternal rest Monday, June 27, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg.
John was born Jan. 21, 1951, in Harrisburg, a son of Myrtle (Hoffman) Holman and the late Floyd C. Holman. On Aug. 18, 2007, he married Joyce Hudson Holman who survives.
His enjoyments included fishing, camping, and golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a son, James C. Holman of Liverpool; a daughter, Candace Reese and her husband James of Virginia; three grandchildren, Jeremiah and Zackariah Holman, and Nathan Reese; a sister, Teresa Holman of Camp Hill; and his mother, Myrtle Holman of Liverpool.
John was preceded in death by his father.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool, PA 17045, with Pastor David Bard officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the Liverpool Union Cemetery.