John Robert Stamm Sr., 87, of Millmont, entered into rest at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 27, 1934, in Lewis Township, Union County, a son of the late Melvin Stamm and Helen (Pontius) Stamm. On Sept. 8, 1951, he married the former Betty M. (Ruhl) Stamm, who survives.
John retired from ACF Industries, Milton. Earlier in life he worked for PennDOT. John also spent his entire life pridefully managing his farm.
He was a life member of the Union County Sportsman Club, a life member of Buffalo Valley Sportsman Club, a life member of Fraternal Order of the Moose, the Penn Wheeler’s Square Dancers Club, and the former Millmont Lions Club.
John enjoyed traveling, camping, going to Penn State games, and getting together with his hunting buddies each year. His greatest joy was puttering around on his Farmall and John Deere tractors mowing grass and maintaining his property.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Betty, are one grandson, Jeromy and wife Shannon Stamm of Mifflinburg; one granddaughter, Jamie and husband John Peck of Florida; one sister and brother-in-law, Dolly and Leo Lucci of State College; daughter-in-law, Kay Stamm of Florida; sister-in-law, Carolyn Stamm of Millmont; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, John R. Stamm Jr.; and two brothers, Leroy Stamm and William Stamm.
At John’s request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s memory may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
