John R. “Petie” Wetzel, 75, of Middleburg, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Paul D. and Harriet E. (Markel) Wetzel. He was a 1965 graduate of Middleburg High School and served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1970. On Aug. 10, 1985, he married the former Debra A. Robbins who survives.
He retired from the Selinsgrove Center where he worked in security.
Petie was a member of St. John’s Lodge No. 26 Free & Accepted Masons, Williamsport, the Shrine, American Legion, and the VFW. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, reading newspapers cover to cover as well engaging in heated discussions with people. He and his wife traveled all over the country attending reunions for the Vietnam Veterans of Pleiku, and dog handlers.
He will be remembered for his ability to make people laugh.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Joshua (Kelly) Wetzel of Downingtown; stepson, Tyler (Jodi) Watts of Middleburg; stepdaughter, Misty (Andrew) Wagner of Mount Pleasant Mills; one granddaughter, Natalie; an aunt, Hilma (Pickle) Rigel of Beavertown; one sister and brother-in-law, Jane (Virgil) Schlief of Middleburg; brothers-in-law, Victor (Deborah) Robbins of Millville, Jeff (Sherri) Robbins of Honesdale, Ron (Donna) Robbins of Danville, Lon (Vicki) Robbins of Watsontown, and Randy (Diann) Robbins of Susquehanna, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Lori Sharpless.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 with the Rev. Jesse Bingaman officiating.
Burial with military honors accorded by the Middle West Veterans Honor Guard will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Petie’s memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.