John S. Klingler, 89, of New Berlin, entered into rest Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born April 7, 1932, in Jackson Township, Snyder County, he was a son of the late Foster J. and Hazel L. (Herman) Klingler.
John was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School class of 1950.
He than enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 13, 1951, serving until his honorable discharge on Sept. 25, 1954.
John worked as a UPS delivery driver in the area for many years. Earlier in life he worked as a mechanic for Capital Airlines in Washington, D.C.
He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, New Berlin.
He was also a member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsman Club, and the UPS Breakfast Club.
He enjoyed deer and elk hunting with his family, fishing, reading, and spending time with family.
John helped build Habitat for Humanity homes, faithfully supported the Williamsport Food Bank, and volunteered for the New Berlin Fire Company with meal preparations.
Surviving are his longtime fiancee, Mary Bowersox of Mifflinburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Sandy Klingler of Mifflinburg; three daughters, Andrea J. Klingler and companion Teri of Mifflinburg, Janet D. Neidig and husband Robert Neidig of Mifflinburg, Jane M. Klingler and fiance Gregory Wagner of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren, Clint W. and wife Penny Neidig (Jonathan, Mason, and Parker), Nicole Neidig (Hunter and Savannah), Brandi and Mario Ciccarella, Josh Wagner (Staci), Matt Wagner (Kelly Jo), and Kelly Wagner; nine great-grandchildren, three sisters, Marion Jarret of Lewisburg, Jean Klingler of Lewisburg, Louise Reep of Roanoke, Va.; and one brother, Foster Klingler Jr. of San Antonio Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda J. (Matters) Klingler; two brothers, Leroy Leitzel and Richard Klingler; and two sisters, Irene Ammon and Betty Klingler.
At John’s request a graveside service for the family will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s memory may be sent to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Dr., Williamsport PA, 17701.
