John S. “Jack” Perles III, of Lewisburg and formerly of River Avenue, Sunbury, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
John was born Feb. 16, 1962, in Shamokin, a son of the late John S. Perles II and Rose Mary (Girolami) Perles. On June 16, 2011, he married Jessica D. Case.
He was a graduate of Lourdes Regional High School and Harrisburg Area Community College and had also attended Lock Haven.
John was a case worker for CSG for 18 years.
Although he was raised Catholic, he enjoyed attending many various churches and was a dedicated Christian.
John was a bodybuilder and attended many competitions in his 20s — he still enjoyed working out at the YMCA as well as working on cars. He loved sports and was an avid Penn State, Eagles, Broncos, Flyers and Phillies fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Bryce, Brock, and Bo Perles; his daughters, Tiffany, Tyra and Mikayla Perles and Taylor Clark (Braeden); granddaughter, Cadence; sister, Charmaine Klingler (Robert Weaver); and nephews, Luke and Lance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, John S. and Josephine Perles, Luigi and Rose Girolami.
Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, 967 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Josh Gibson officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Coal Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to his daughter, Taylor Clark, 472 N. Ninth St., Sunbury, PA 17801, to help defray funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.