Corrected service time
World War II Army Air Corps veteran, John S. Pope, of Danville, shook off this mortal coil and joined the ranks of the angels on Sunday, May 9, 2021, his soul soaring peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones. A tenacious fighter until the end, the old belly-gunner now rests with his Lord and Savior in Heaven.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, May 13, for a walk thru viewing (with masks and social distancing required) at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. Masonic rites will be held at 11:45 a.m. with a Celebration of John’s Life to be held immediately following with the Rev. Mary Schmotzer, Shiloh United Church of Christ, officiating.
With respect to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, friends and family may view his service remotely by Facebook Livestream at www.facebook.com/visneskifh.
Burial will be held in the Odd Fellows Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Danville American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.