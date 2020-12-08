John S. Shirey Jr., 65, Beaver Springs

John S. Shirey Jr., lovingly known as “Bub” to his friends and family and “Poppy” to his kids and grandkids, 65, of Snyder Avenue, Beaver Springs, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was undoubtedly greeted in heaven by his Australian Shepherd, Chip.
He was born Oct. 16, 1955, in Lewistown, a son of Margaret L. (Hall) Shirey of Lewisburg and the late John S. Shirey. On Sept. 17, 1983, he married Tina Taylor Shirey who survives.
John was a graduate of West Snyder High School, where he enjoyed playing baseball. After high school, he attended Delaware Valley College, where he was a talented member of the dairy judging team and earned his bachelor’s degree in dairy husbandry.
John was a member of Christ Church in Beaver Springs.
He worked during his early life as a dairy farmer with his father. Later, he became a hog farmer and then a milk inspector for Readington Farms. He loved everything about agriculture and was a lifelong supporter of the dairy industry.
John’s favorite job, however, was being “Pop” to his children and grandchildren. He was the giver of “Poppy hugs” and tractor and Kabota rides. He made endless special deliveries of chocolate milk. He was the master fixer of farming toys. His grandsons were the light of his life. He was also anxiously awaiting the birth of his first granddaughter, born just four days before his passing.
Pop loved life in the sun. He looked forward to his yearly tropical vacations. His favorite days were spent mowing the yard, driving red tractors, and soaking up the rays by the pool while his grandsons played. He also enjoyed playing solitaire, hunting, completing projects with his son, talking to “his girls” (whom he was endlessly proud of) and reading The Lancaster Farmer from front to back. He was also a lifelong fan of Phillies baseball.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are one son and daughter-in-law, Samuel L. and Morgan Shirey of Beaver Springs; two daughters, Molly M. Shirey of Pittsburgh, and Emma K. Shirey of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren, Mack, Henry and Celia Shirey; and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy L. and Jeff Shaffer, of Beavertown, Lisa K. and Jim Shaw of The Villages, Florida, and Annette M. and Mike Schiever of Harmony, Pa.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in Adamsburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.