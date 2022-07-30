John Sholly Pfleegor, 92, Turbotville, passed away peacefully July 29, 2022, surrounded by family at Muncy Place.
John was born on April 28, 1930, the 6th child of the late James and Susan (Sholly) Pfleegor in Turbot Township.
Born as a farm boy, always a farm boy, who cherished the land he farmed in Turbotville, for 60 years. A Korean War veteran, he served his country proudly from 1948 to 1952. Returning home from Korea, he married Viola Gainey on Oct. 25, 1952, and they were happily married for 69 years, always working side by side.
After retiring from farming, John was well noted for his chair caning and repair of antique furniture. John custom built 30 child porch rockers and 54 child’s Lincoln rockers from lumber sawed on his farm. He will be well-remembered at Bloomsburg Fair Heritage Village and Warrior Run Heritage Days as a chair caner. John also loved to hunt pheasants and butchering.
He was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville, Zion Jolly Bunch, Warrior Run Heritage Society, California Grange 941, and a life member of Turbotville VFW Post 8206, and Watsontown American Legion Post 323.
John was the proud father of 3 daughters and 2 sons: Ann Mull, Gail (Richard) Moser, Julie (Jay) Raup, John (Amy) Pfleegor, Mark (Diana) Pfleegor, and survived by 12 grandchildren: Becky Rhodes, Chris (Michelle) Mull, Tim Mull, Sarah Moser, Greg (Missy) Moser, Joey Wise, Jason (Jacklyn) Pfleegor, Emily Pfleegor, Molly (Zeb) Ritter, Shawn Pfleegor, Zachary (Tabatha) Raup, Katie Raup, 3 step grandchildren: Shannon (Shawn) Reinard, Jeff (Jordan) Dauberman, Wade Dauberman, 22 great-grandchildren, 7 step great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 3 grandchildren: Jeremy Pfleegor, Megan Raup, and Katerina Wise; his 5 siblings, Evelyn Pfleegor, William Pfleegor, Bessie Whitmoyer, Dolores Yost, and Helen Reichelderfer; and by his mother and father-in-law: William and Katherine Gainey.
Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, Tuesday, Aug. 2, viewing 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to PA Wounded Warriors Association, 1013 Mumma Road, Suite 203, Wormleysburg, PA 17043, or Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 277, Turbotville, PA 17772.
Family expresses appreciation to the caring staff of Muncy Place.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St, Turbotville.