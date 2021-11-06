On Nov. 3rd, 2021, John T. Karge, or "Big John", of Sunbury, Pa., passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Charlotte Karge, his brother, Donald Karge, and his girlfriend, Kathy Paul.
He leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, John and Jennifer Karge, and their children Noah and Avery Karge, his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Karge-Wells and Tony Wells, and their children Rebecca Roberts, Sarah Roberts, John Roberts, Lily Roberts, and Blake Wells, his daughter and son-in-law, Jessica "Gert" Karge-Ackley and Ernie Ackley, and their children Jacob Ackley and Madelyn Ackley, his daughter Morgan Karge, her boyfriend, Joe Belotti, and her son, Aaron Bevan, his ex-wife Connie Roush, husband-in-law, Larry Roush, and his second ex-wife, Jennifer Heintzelman-Karge, and of course, his pride and joy, Little Taiwan. He also leaves behind his girlfriend's daughters, who were lucky enough for their mom to have met him, Jennifer Conroy, Christina Kidder and Kimberly Garnhart, their husbands, Shane Conroy, Alexander Kidder and Aaron Garnhart, and their children, Gryphon Koziar, Skylar Stump, Elijah Coney, and Amelia Garnhart.
John was a proud Navy veteran who was honorably discharged in 1969. He worked for PP&L for many years before he retired.
He was talented in so many ways, but had a particular skill with woodworking and mushroom farming, and a seemingly endless stream of trivia knowledge. He was a member of many local social clubs, such as the American Legion Post 201. He was an avid pool player, and played on several teams and in many tournaments over the years. John loved singing karaoke with his girlfriend Kat before her passing. He never had any lack of friends and always enjoyed going out to see them and family, and spending time with them all. He was very well known for his sense of humor and was often times the life of the party. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him and loved him.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.