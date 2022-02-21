John “Jack” W. Epler Jr., 99, of Paxinos, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Paxinos on Sept. 2, 1922, he was the son of the late John W. Sr. and Naomi (Teats) Epler. He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1940.
Jack was a self-employed dairy and crop farmer for more than 90 years. He also served as a board supervisor for Shamokin Township.
On April 6, 1947, at the Ash Grove United Brethren Church in Paxinos, he married Faye June Hertzog, who preceded him in death on Sept. 6, 1993.
Jack oversaw the Ash Grove United Methodist Cemetery for many years and was a member of Ash Grove United Methodist Church, formerly Ash Grove United Brethren Church.
Jack enjoyed hunting, football, reading and bowling. He was a Philadelphia Eagles fan, always had an interesting historical story about Ash Grove Church, and was a valued source of local history.
John is survived by his two daughters, Tina Beach and her husband Robert of Paxinos and Jan Crandle of Coal Township.
In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Paula Epler; and two sisters, Evelyn Klase and her husband Charles, and Helen Williams and her husband Samuel.
Viewing will be private at the convenience of the family. An outside church service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Ash Grove United Methodist Church. Masks will be required.
Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Ash Grove Cemetery Fund for cemetery grounds upkeep, c/o: Dave Crowl, 128 Turkey Hill Road, Elysburg, PA 17824.
Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor.
