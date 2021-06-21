John W. Graybill, 77, of Port Trevorton, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
He was born March 12, 1944, in West Perry Township, Snyder County, a son of the late John Walter Graybill and Orpha (Shelley) Graybill. On March 18, 1967, he married his loving wife, Connie C. (Shafer) Graybill. They shared 54 years of a loving marriage.
He attended Delaware Mennonite School where he completed his 11th year. John worked as a carpenter at Zimmer Homes and Penn Lyon Homes. After retiring, he was always willing to take people places until his health declined. He was very active in the work at Susquehanna Mennonite Church, and was a member of the Juniata Mennonite Historical Society. John was involved in prison ministry in Snyder County. His greatest joy was being a foster father to 50 children.
John is survived by his wife, Connie; two children, William Graybill and his wife Jessica (Howell) Graybill and Carol Graybill who lives at home; and two brothers, Orval Graybill and his wife Jean of Richfield and Shelley Graybill and his wife Alice of Waynesboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Hubert.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, followed by a funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Susquehanna Mennonite Church, 1810 McNess Road, Port Trevorton. Officiating will be Pastor Sylvan Martin and Pastor Jeremy Sensenig.
Burial will immediately follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Mennonite Church, 1810 McNess Road, Port Trevorton, PA 17864.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.