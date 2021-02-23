John W. Packer Sr., 74, Mifflinburg

John W. Packer Sr., 74, formerly of 6292 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Kelly Apartments, Lewisburg.
He was born June 11, 1946, in Williamsport, a son of the late Lloyd and Ruth (Faulkner) Packer. On April 9, 1966, he married the former Harriet E. Yeager, who preceded him in death Feb. 13, 2015.
John attended Williamsport High School.
He was employed at Ritz-Craft for many years until retirement.
John enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and his cat, Diva.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, John W. Jr. and Barbara Packer of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Jeff Wiser of New Berlin; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and Gavin Ferringer of South Williamsport, and Bonnie and Mike Sherlock of Williamsport; two grandchildren, Ashley Brown and Brett Wiser; and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Samantha, Everly, and Presleigh.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd Packer Jr., and James Packer.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Mifflinburg Church of New Life, 8700 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pastor Butch Woolsey, 504 Whippoorwill Lane, Lewisburg.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.