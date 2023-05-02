The Danville News
Danville senior Bella Johns is fully healthy and breaking records as she closes out her career.
Johns, now a Bucknell signee, broke two school records last week for Danville’s girls track & field team, snapping the 400-meter record in a dual meet against Shamokin before breaking the 800-meter record at Wyalusing’s Lasagna Invitational on Friday night.
In the meet at Shamokin, Johns became the first Danville girl to ever break one minute in the 400, winning in 59.79 seconds. It broke Mackenzie Jones’ record of 1:00.16, set in 2016.
On Friday night, Johns won the 800 at the invitational in 2:18.21, two seconds clear of the field. That time broke the 17-year school record held by Maggey Bloskey, who ran 2:16.64 in 2006.
Lasagna InvitationalDanville’s 4x800 team won the title by more than four seconds, finishing in 9:55.29.
In the 1,600-meter run, Victoria Bartholomew finished fourth in 5:24.26. In the freshmen 1,600, Sophie Johns was second (6:05.62) with teammate Hazel Gatski (6:17.19) in third and Sydney Hackenberg fifth.
Hannah Bartholomew was third in the two-mile in 11:39.16.
Sydney Clarke won the freshmen girls 100-meter dash in 13.72 seconds.