Jonathan E. Knoebel, 68, of San Diego, Calif., son of Claude and Nancy (Mottern) Knoebel of Sunbury, passed away Aug. 3, 2022.
He graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1972, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Employment includes boiler work at TrueSpan and Frazer Boiler of San Diego. He most recently joined the Operating Engineers Local 12 as a mechanic.
In his spare time, Jon enjoyed collecting and fixing up old trucks.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary (Vega); one son, Jon-Ethan, of Campo, Calif.; one grandson, Jon-Ethan Jr. of Campo, Calif.; two sisters, Susan Hamilton of Port Trevorton, Pa., and Rebecca Hoover of East Norriton, Pa.; and one brother, Timothy, of Gainesville, Ga.
A memorial celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.