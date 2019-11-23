Jonathan S. Byler, 74, of Fox Hollow Road, Turbotville, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 11, 1945, and married Lydia Ann Hostetler who survives.
Surviving besides his wife, are his four sons and eight daughters, John (Mary U. Yoder), of Watsontown, Emma (Mose S. Yoder), of Edinboro, Dorothy (Noah S. Yoder), of Watsontown, Henry (Fannie Mae Byler) of Salesville, Ohio, Andy (Laura D. Miller) Salinsville, Ohio, Sam (Mary D. Fisher), of Mechanicstown, Ohio, Mary (Daniel J. Byler), of Turbotville, Amanda (Jacob J. Hostetler), of Jefferson, Ohio, Lovina (Daniel J. Hostetler), of Hamptonville, N.C., Ada (Danny N. Yoder), of Adamsville, Ohio, Katie (Andy A. Hershberger), of Smithshire, Ill., and Lydia Ann, of Turbotville.
He was preceded in death by his two grandsons, Daniel Jr. and Toby; and one granddaughter.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 23, at 446 Cotner Lane, Turbotville, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Burial will follow in Montour Amish Cemetery, Turbotville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.