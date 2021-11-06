The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier scored in the second period, Martin Jones stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday night.
Brassard, who had just returned to the ice after being penalized for bench interference when he punched Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, scored from the left circle at 11:18, beating Vitek Vanacek. It was his second goal of the season and was assisted by Cam Atkinson and Justin Braun.
Moments later, Jones, who has won each of his three starts this season, stopped Carl Hagelin’s breakaway to keep the Flyers (6-2-2) ahead.
Couturier scored on a rebound after Vanacek deflected Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot at 15:44, making it 2-0. It was Couturier’s fifth goal of the season.
Vanacek stopped 30 shots for Washington (5-2-4).
Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida matched the best 11-game start in NHL history, and denied the Carolina what would have been a league record-tying start of its own.
Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida (10-0-1), which tied the 1994-95 Pittsburgh Penguins and 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres as the only NHL teams to reach 21 points after 11 games.
Carolina (9-1-0) was bidding to join the 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs and those ’06-07 Sabres as the lone teams to start a season 10-0-0. The Hurricanes hadn’t trailed by more than two goals in any of their first nine games, but were down 4-0 in the first period against Florida and couldn’t pull off a comeback.
It was the first game in NHL history pitting two teams with season-opening point streaks of at least nine games.
Wild 5, Penguins 4, SO
PITTSBURGH — Nick Bjugstad scored the deciding goal in a shootout that came after Minnesota erased two-goal deficit against Pittsburgh in the final five minutes of regulation.
Bjugstad, who had 16 points in 45 games during parts of two seasons with Pittsburgh, beat Tristan Jarry with a wrist shot in the shootout. Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala also scored in the shootout for the Wild, who won for the third time in five games.
The Wild pulled Cam Talbot and got a goal from Jared Spurgeon (his second of the game) with about 4:20 left in the third period. Ryan Hartman tied the game with 1.1 seconds to play in regulation after a net-mouth scramble. Kaprizov also scored in regulation and Talbot made 35 saves.
Pittsburgh’s Kasperi Kapanen scored his first career hat trick in regulation, but he was stopped in the shootout. Kapanen, who netted 11 goals with Pittsburgh last season, hadn’t scored in the team’s first nine games.
Jake Guentzel scored his third goal and Jarry made 36 saves, but Pittsburgh lost for the fourth time in five games.
Kaprizov, the reigning Calder Trophy winner, opened the scoring at 9:44 of the first period. It was his second goal in as many games following an eight-game drought to start the season.
Red Wings 4, Sabres 3, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Moritz Seider scored 3:45 into overtime and Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists in Detroit’s rally over Buffalo.
Rookie Lucas Raymond had three assists and Pius Suter added a goal and an assist for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots as Detroit snapped a four-game skid to close out a four-game road trip.
Rasmus Dahlin scored his first goal of the season for the Sabres, who have lost four in a row after a 5-1-1 start. Tage Thompson and Arttu Ruotslainen had the other goals, and Rasmus Asplund had two assists to extend his point streak to six games. Dustin Tokarski made 29 saves.
Golden Knights 5, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Alex Pietrangelo and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and Las Vegas rallied to beat Montreal.
Jonathan Marchessault, Dylan Coghlan and Brayden McNabb also scored for Vegas, which was outshot 20-1 and trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes. Robin Lehner finished with 36 saves.
Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal, which fell to 3-10-0 after reaching the Stanley Cup final last season. Jake Allen finished with 13 saves on 16 shots.
Vegas scored three times in the second to take the lead. Pietrangelo got the Golden Knights started with a power-play goal that deflected off Jeff Petry and past Allen at 5:16. It was Vegas’ first with the man-advantage this season.
Blue Jackets 4, Avalanche 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus stretched its winning streak to three games by beating Colorado with a three-goal third period.
Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with 30 seconds left in the game, following Cole Sillinger’s goal with 32 seconds earlier and Alexandre Texier’s with about six and a half minutes left. Gabriel Carlsson also scored, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots and added an assist for his fifth win this year.
Andre Burakovsky scored twice for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper had 38 saves.
The assist was Jakub Voracek got his 10th assist of the season and fifth in three games, extending his point streak to three games.
Maple Leafs 5, Bruins 2
TORONTO — Auston Matthews and John Tavares had two goals as Toronto picked up its fifth straight victory by defeating Boston.
Mitch Marner added an empty-netter and had three assists for Toronto, while Jack Campbell made 40 saves. Morgan Rielly chipped in with two assists of his own, and Tavares had one.
Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak scored for Boston, which got 31 stops from Linus Ullmark. Brad Marchand had two assists.
The Leafs and Bruins last played Nov. 15, 2019 — a stretch of more than 720 days — when Boston picked up a 4-2 victory in Toronto in the final days of the Mike Babcock era.
Islanders 2, Jets 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored and Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves as New York ended Winnipeg’s undefeated string at home with a 2-0 victory.
Sorokin, playing his ninth consecutive game to start the season, stopped 24 shots for his third shutout — tied for the NHL lead.
Backup goalie Eric Comrie stopped 29 shots for the Jets, falling to 3-1.
The Islanders opened the scoring early when Josh Bailey found Lee all alone in front. His wrist shot beat Comrie high to the glove side at 3:12 of the first period.
New York narrowly missed doubling its lead just a couple of minutes later when Mathew Barzal was by himself in virtually the same spot, but Comrie thwarted him with his right pad.
Lightning 5, Senators 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Steven Stamkos scored his sixth goal of the season to break a tie midway through the third period and Ondrej Palat added the game-winner with under two minutes to play as Tampa Bay beat Ottawa.
Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta, and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning and Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots.
Connor Brown, newly appointed captain Brady Tkachuk, and Logan Shaw scored for Ottawa and Matt Murray made 29 saves.
Tampa Bay has recorded points in five consecutive games.