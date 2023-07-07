Joseph A. Hock Jr., 60, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his residence.
Born Oct. 23, 1962, in Patterson, NJ, he was a son of the late Joseph Anthony and Jean Constance (Richmond) Hock.
Joe served in the United States Coast Guard.
He was also a member of the Union County Sportsmen’s Club
Surviving are two nephews, James (Stefanie) Hock of Virginia, Peter Hock of Arizona; a sister-in-law, Christine Hock of Mifflinburg. Joe is also survived by his good friends, John Strubel, Tom Picarelli, Wes Whipple and Mickey Koppenhaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Jean Hock; and two brothers, Barry Steven Hock and James J. Hock.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals, Cremation, and Monuments, Mifflinburg.