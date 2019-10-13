Joseph Andracchio, 66, Winfield

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the age of 66, Joseph Andracchio passed away.
Joe was a loving husband, father of five, and grandfather to one.
“Pasta” Joe was born on April 11, 1953, in Kulpmont, Pa. to Joseph Andracchio (Sr.) and Inez Dallapiccola. His earlier years were spent antagonizing the nuns, with countless rulers broken over his knuckles. After his Tyrolean mother taught him to cook, and his Calabrian father taught him to garden, he attended Susquehanna University to study literature.
In 1981 he acquired Laird Roofing which he operated until his death. The company continues on under the direction of his trusted crew.
Joe married Kathryn Anne Kennedy, the only person he believed could outsmart him. At the dinner table Joe and Kate could be heard having heated arguments about evolution and what lies beyond the quasars. They enjoyed 35 years of adventures, their greatest being the challenge of raising five kids into healthy and happy adults.
Joe loved to travel and found interest everywhere he went. If he wasn’t smuggling back seeds and cuttings in his empty cigarette pack, he was stowing away meats and cheeses to sneak past U.S. Customs. His favorite week of the year, “Fenweek,” was the annual family beach trip to Fenwick Island, Delaware.
If you knew Joe, you can say at least one of the following is true:
You’ve eaten one of his delicious meals (hopefully the infamous Red Sauce)
You’ve received expert gardening tips
You’ve been gifted homegrown tomatoes or peppers
You’ve heard of his travels to Italy, Puerto Rico, and Belize
You’ve discussed evolution and anthropology
You’ve been recommended an excellent book or have one that he gave you
You have a homemade birdhouse
You’ve had roof work done while making a friend
You listened while he bragged about his kids on more than one occasion
If nothing else fits, we know you can say that you’ve experienced his unmatched generosity, or smiled with him and heard that resonating belly laugh that echoed through even the largest rooms.
Joe is survived by his wife, Kate; children, Dalla (David Woody), Mary, Joseph (Lauren), Tony, and Louie; his granddaughter, Linden; sister, Laura (Charlie Johnson) and brother, Rick (Galina); and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at All Events Venue, 950 US-522 Selinsgrove, on Friday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of funds or blood to the American Red Cross.