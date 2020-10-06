Joseph D. Garreau Jr., 78, Lewisburg

Joseph D. Garreau Jr., 78, of 318 Black Run Road, Lewisburg, entered into rest at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
He was born Oct. 12, 1941, in Dallas, Pa., a son of the late Joseph D. and Nellie (Weldon) Garreau. On Aug. 28, 1976, he married the former Regena Forman who survives.
Joseph was a 1959 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He served in the Navy during Vietnam until his honorable discharge.
Joseph was employed as a clerk for the state liquor control board for many years.
He attended the Mifflinburg Alliance Church.
Joseph was a member of the Antique Tractor Club, Gideons, and Young Farmers Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 44 years, are one son, Joseph D. Garreau III of Lewisburg; one daughter, Regena Garreau of Loyalsock; one granddaughter, Jadea; and one nephew, Mike Miller of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Trudy Miller and Kay Garreau.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Mifflinburg Alliance Church, 80 Church Road, where the funeral will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Pastor Donald Hewlett officiating.
Burial will be in the Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the Paradise Mountain Ministries, 78 Paradise Dr., Kocher, GA 30577 or the Samaritans Purse, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607 or Gideons International, 1776 Industrial Blvd, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.