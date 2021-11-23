Joseph D. “Joe” Heath, 52, of Carlisle, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at UPMC West Shore Hospital.
He was born Aug. 19, 1969, in Shamokin, a son of Margaret (Lehner) Heath of Shamokin and her late husband, Blaine Heath.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Donna J. Heath of Carlisle; one sister, Naiad Reich (companion Matt Graboski) of Shamokin; his niece, Flora Graboski; two sisters-in-law, Freda M. (husband John) Weibley of Harrisburg and Dottie J. (husband Brian) Shatto of Shermans Dale; and their five feline children, Whiskers, Gitch, Inky, Remy, and Fenway.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.
Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joe to Furry Friends Network, P.O. Box 519, Boiling Springs, PA 17007.
