Joseph D. Sayres, 63, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully Friday, July 15, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Joe was born in Philadelphia in 1958, a son of the late Grace C. (Byrne) and Joseph D. Sayres. He had a charismatic and disarming personality that enabled him to immediately bond with others, inspiring many to seek his help.
His life’s mission was fulfilled in a long career of non-profit work and service to others. He was Regional Marketing Director and Court Service Specialist for Northwestern Human Services for 15 years. He worked tirelessly in the juvenile justice and addiction recovery systems to connect struggling teens and adults with services, hope and healing.
He was a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan and passionately enjoyed playing golf with his sons and his friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; and two devoted sons, Thalen and Ramsey; sister, Linda Sprows and her husband Jim of Ocean Pines, Md.; and sister, Maura Fleisch and her husband Greg of Perkasie, Pa.; six nieces and nephews, and two great-nephews and one great-niece.
In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his brother, John.
