Joseph E. Streck, 86, of Millville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2022, at Emmanuel Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danville.
He was born April 17, 1935, in Berlin, New Jersey, a son of the late George and Marion (Fiori) Streck.
He graduated from Northumberland High School in 1953, joined the United States Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1957 as a Radio Man II. His calling in life lead him to a 22-year career with the Department of Justice at federal corrections facilities in Lewisburg and Allenwood, Pa., and Raybrook, N.Y., where he retired as a counselor then went on to pursue a career in real estate in Florida.
Joe was a life member of the NRA, VFW, the American Legion and was a member of many benevolent organizations. He was one of the original founders of the Northumberland Emergency Rescue Squad in the early 1970s, was a well-respected member of his community and mentor to many young people in earlier years. He loved being on the water and enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, and bowling. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching golf, the Miami Dolphins, Boston Red Sox, and Penn State football.
Joe is survived by his wife, the former Sheryl Smith, whom he married Aug. 25, 2013; three daughters, Joelle Wydra wife of David, of Danville, Rhonda Streck-Pritchard wife of Marvin, of Loveland, Colo., and Tracey Streck and companion Richard Hummel, of Millville Pa.; four grandchildren, Kristi McCormick, Jessica Hall, Andrew Hall and Kyle Pritchard; and five great-grandchildren, Brianna, Sydney, and Justin McCormick, Aurora and Arlo Hall, all who knew him affectionately as “Pappy Joe” or “Pap”. He also leaves behind several stepgrandchildren and their families in which he had much pride.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his second wife, Mary Ann Hubicki, who passed away in 2005; and four brothers, Jay, George Theodore, Donald, Robert; and sister, Patricia Swanson.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at American Legion Post 40, Danville.
Contributions in Joe’s memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or by contacting them at 412-471-0935.