Joseph Gebhardt, 95, of Northumberland, passed away on Aug. 5, 2021, at Nottingham Village where he had been a resident since April.
He was born in Atlas, Pa., on March 4, 1926, the son of the late Joseph H. and Helen (Whalen) Gebhardt. He was married to the late Lois E. (Beachell) who preceded him in death in May 2008. Brothers who preceded him in death were Eugene and Vincent and sisters Bernice Yarrison and Grace Swineford.
Mr. Gebhardt graduated from Sunbury High School. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943, after training he was assigned to destroyer DD639 U.S.S. Shubrick which participated in the invasion of Normandy and southern France. In the Pacific theatre, they were assigned duty in Okinawa but were hit with a Japanese suicide bomber sustaining irreparable damages and losing 35 sailors. Mr. Gebhardt then served on the U.S.S. Nevada and took part in Operation Crossroad Atomic Bomb tests at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. He also served on the U.S.S. Melena and the U.S.S. St. Paul.
After completion of his military service, Mr. Gebhardt graduated from New Castle Jewelry School in New Castle Pa. and Bowman’s Technical School in Lancaster, Pa. He became a Certified Master Watchmaker.
He worked with his brother Eugene for nine years at Gebhardt’s Jewelry Store, Market Street, in Sunbury.
He later started his own watch repair business. Mr. Gebhardt was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Northumberland and the American Watchmakers Institute.
He is survived by one daughter, Josette L. and her husband Robert Crebs of Northumberland; one grandson, Brian J. Crebs and his wife Erica L.( Walter) of Northumberland, and one grandson Christopher R. Crebs of Seattle.
The funeral service is private. Interment will be in the Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.