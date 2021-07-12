Joseph Golomboski, 60, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 7:17 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Richfield Healthcare and Rehab.
He was born Aug. 9, 1960, in Philadelphia, a son of Arthur R. Jr. and Mary Jo (O’Donnell) Golomboski of Plymouth Meeting. On July 17, 1982, he married the former Melynda J. Wright, who survives.
Joseph was a graduate of Bishop Kenrick High School, Norristown, a graduate of Bucknell University with a bachelor’s degree in economics, and earned his master’s from the University of Southern California and his M.B.A. at Delaware Valley University.
He served in the Army for 28 years until his honorable discharge as a Sergeant Major in 2011.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joseph and Casey Golomboski of Mifflinburg, and Jacob Golomboski of Lewisburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Jillian and Ross Moore of Marietta; one sister and brother-in-law, Bernadette and John Fennimore of Summerfield, North Carolina; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Cheryl Kress.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.