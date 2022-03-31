Joseph J. “Jack” Anselmo Jr., 81, a resident of the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, with his daughter Melanie by his side.
He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Washington, D.C., a son of the late Joseph J. Sr. and Josephine (Guiffre) Anselmo. He was married to the former Donna R. Tilley and then in 1970 he married Christine A. Heidel, the two remained friends through the years.
Mr. Anselmo was a 1958 graduate of West Snyder High School. Jack was the owner and operator of Anselmo Tire Co., Northumberland.
He was of the Catholic faith.
He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol of the Penn Valley Airport. He was a great fan of aviation and loved flying. He enjoyed attending drumming class and as he was called “Mr. Bojangles,” he loved to dance. He had a passion for great meals, especially those prepared by his son-in-law, Aaron.
Mr. Anselmo is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Troy M. and Ruth A. Anselmo of Yorktown, Va., Keith D. and Kelly J. Anselmo of Portsmouth, Va., Terry J. Anselmo and companion Kristi J. Rhine of Northumberland; one daughter and son-in-law, Melanie A. and Aaron D. Garrison of Selinsgrove; his grandchildren, Donna, Nicholas, Melinda, Sarah and Garrett; his great-grandchildren, Luke and Owen; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Judi Kratzer of Fennville, Mich., Janis and Bruce Foster of Waynesboro; brother, Jeff Anselmo of Winter Haven, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Judi Anselmo of Winfield.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Anselmo; and his longtime companion, Judy Kepner.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eric Shafer officiating.
Burial will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Activities Department at the Manor at Penn Village, c/o: Michelle Romig, 51 PA-204, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Mr. Anselmo’s family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Manor at Penn Village for the care given to their father.