Joseph John Carroll, 81, of Lewisburg, passed from this life, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center to be with his beloved wife, Gail, whom he has missed every day since Nov. 30, 2004, when Gail went to her heavenly rest.
Joe was born June 24, 1942, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Joseph Edward and Patricia Helen (Patton) Carroll.
On Oct. 11, 1975, he married the former Gail Marie Forbes at Winfield Baptist Church and began their life together with a beautiful honeymoon to Bermuda.
Joe attended public schools in the Philadelphia area.
Joe enlisted in the Navy Feb. 14, 1962, assigned to N.A.S., Moffitt Field, Calif.; Treasure Island, San Francisco; Pearl Harbor, Hatteras Point Shipyard for pre-commissioning detail, then the commissioning detail for Destroyer DLG 23, and finally the Naval School, New Point, RI.
Joe studied cosmetology with Wilfred Academy in Philadelphia, advanced classes with Vidal Sassoon and Jingles, both in New York City, Martin Parsons in Toronto, and numerous workshops with leading manufacturers and hair designers
Joe opened the Joseph Carroll Hair Salon in Lewisburg in 1971, serving his community for 52 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving and motorcycling. He and Gail were avid antiquers, enjoyed reading, classic old movies, and travels to Williamsburg, Va., and Inner Harbor, and taking many cruises.
Joe served on the following boards: past president of Tri County Hairdressers Association Affiliate No. 8 for Union, Snyder, and Northumberland District, trustee for the PA State Hairdressers Association, and for a number of years one of the organizing members of the Advisory Board for Cosmetology at SUN Area Vo-Tech, New Berlin.
Friends and relatives will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg.
Private burial will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.