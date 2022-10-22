Joseph J. Di Ascro Jr., 74, Mifflinburg

Joseph J. Di Ascro Jr., 74, of Mifflinburg entered into rest on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family.
Born on March 7, 1948, in Sunbury, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Sarah (Caruso) Di Arsco. He was married to the former Cynthia Knavel, who survives.
Joseph worked as a personal aide at the former Laurelton Center.
He loved his animals, doing genealogy, and camping.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is his constant companion, Sue Fenstermacher, three sons, Joseph J. Di Ascro III, Dominick Louis and wife Melissa Di Ascro, David James and husband David Di Ascro, one daughter, Angela Marie Di Ascro and Daniel Hoffman, a grandson, Dakota, and granddaughter, Avery.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
