Joseph Michael Bielski, 66, of Shamokin Township, passed peacefully at his home in the early morning of Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
He was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Coal Township, a son of the late Carl and Emily (Losiewicz) Bielski.
Joe attended the former Saint Stanislaus grade school in Shamokin, and Shamokin Area High School, where he graduated with the class of 1974.
On May 26, 1990, in the former St. Edward’s Church, he married Linda (Bohaczyk) Bielski, who was his devoted wife of 32 years. Together they welcomed three children into the world, William, Kristina, and Mariah, as well as a fourth child kept by God, lovingly referred to as ‘Joey.’
Joe’s family would best describe him as a loving and caring son, and a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed an array of television and film, as well as classic rock, and instilled these interests in his children. Quiet as he could be, he had a wealth of knowledge and information about a variety of topics, and could talk passionately about these for hours with anyone who would listen.
Joe was a lifelong member of the St. Francis Benevolent Society and Home Association, East End Hose Company, as well as a lifelong parishioner of St. Edward’s Church, now Mother Cabrini Parish, in Shamokin.
In his career, he spent 27 years working for the State of Pennsylvania as a Residential Service Aid, taking care of mentally disabled individuals.
He always showed kindness and compassion to the people he served, and instilled that benevolence in his children. He was an honorable man who followed the rules, worked hard and was liked by everyone he encountered. Despite the tragedy in his later years, losing his parents and then his homestead, he was never discouraged, and only accepted the challenges to make things right. He never took more than was given to him, and wasn’t afraid to do the right thing for anyone in need. As illness entered the end of his life, he could not have been a stronger fighter or shown more bravery, as life became more difficult.
He is loved endlessly by those closest to him, and in that he will never be forgotten.
In addition to his wife and three children, he is also survived by four siblings, John Bielski (Marie), Mary Bruno (fiancé Dave), Irene Suarez-Murias (Hank), and Carl Bielski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, in the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.