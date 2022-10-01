Joseph M. Gerst, 76, Bloomsburg

Joseph M. "Joe" Gerst, age 76, passed away at home on Thursday evening, Sept. 29, 2022.
He was born on Sunday, Jan. 6, 1946, in Danville, a son of the late Albert K. and Dorothy C. (Krainak) Gerst. Joe graduated from the Danville High School in 1964 and Bloomsburg State College in 1968, graduating with a Master's Degree in Education. On Aug. 17, 1968, Joe married his loving wife, the former Linda L. Wallace.
Joe was employed as a Special Education Teacher for Mifflinburg High School and later at Bloomsburg Middle School until his retirement in 1999.
He was a member of the Danville Mahoning Masonic Lodge #224 F. & A. M., Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg, Irem Temple Shrine, Wilkes Barre, and the Danville Elks Lodge.
During his high school years, Joe was a standout football player, wrestler and track & field athlete for Danville High School. He lettered all four years in wrestling at Bloomsburg State College, he was a two-time Pennsylvania Wrestling Conference Champion and NAIA Champion once, he also lettered in football all four years at Bloomsburg State College. Joe was awarded the Redman Award as the top senior male athlete in 1968. During his teaching years, he was an assistant wrestling coach for two years at Mifflinburg High School, before taking over as head coach. Throughout his wrestling coaching career, he had three state champions, and the team was a PIAA Class AA State Champions in 1977 and 1980, as well as PIAA State runner-up in 1979. He was inducted into the District 4 Wrestling Hall of Fame, Pennsylvania Wrestling Association Hall of Fame and The Bloomsburg University Hall of Fame.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and especially watching his granddaughter, Carly, cheer at football games.
In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by five siblings, Albert Gerst Jr., Lorraine Meehan, Terrance Gerst, Forrest Gerst and Rose Gerst.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Linda L. Gerst of Bloomsburg; a daughter, Kristi L. Vial of Bloomsburg; a son, Matthew S. Millar of Danville; two granddaughters, Carly and Spencer; two sisters, Jane Ripka and husband William of Columbia, CT, Deborah Gerringer and husband Arthur of Danville; a sister-in-law, Darlene Gerst of Danville; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Elizabeth Wallace of Medford, NJ.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 Market at Eighth Street, Bloomsburg.
Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to: The Robert L. Manotti, Sr. Wrestling Scholarship, MACST, c/o Ann Beckley, 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844. The Allen Funeral Home, Inc., is honored to be serving the Gerst family.
Friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a Memorial Tribute Page in Joe's honor and a Sympathy Store are available at www.Allen-FuneralHome.com.