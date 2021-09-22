Joseph “Joe” Nathan Colyer, 25, of Chicago, Illinois, and formerly of Selinsgrove, Pa., entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Joe was born March 19, 1996, a precious son of Robin Lee and Cindy Eileen (Stuck) Colyer of Selinsgrove.
He was a 2014 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and proudly earned his bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Penn Tech in 2018. Joe was currently employed as a web designer with Vomela Specialty Company. He was previously employed as a graphic designer with Two X Four.
Joe was an Eagle Scout with Troop 419 in Selinsgrove. His memberships included the Houtz 4-H Club in Mount Pleasant Mills, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mount Pleasant Mills, and the Venture Crew in Selinsgrove.
His greatest enjoyments were art, music, nature, and the outdoors. He loved reading and demonstrated a unique style with his clothing.
Joe is survived by his loving parents; one brother, Cameron Arthur Colyer and his wife Tanesha of Milroy, Pa.; paternal grandparents, Lee and Norma Colyer of McAlisterville, Pa.; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his partner, J.J. McLuckie of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lester and Clara Stuck; and two aunts, Carol Stuck and Barb Colyer.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, followed by the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9084 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the Rev. Sarah Hershberger officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in Fairview Cemetery in Mount Pleasant Mills.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Joe be made to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, 55 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 490, Chicago, IL 60604.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the care and arrangements.